Mariya Gabriel Borissov will not Give Up his Immunity until the Judicial Reform is Implemented

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel stated that GERB leader Boyko Borissov will not change his mind and will not give up his immunity until the judicial reform is implemented.

This became clear from Gabriel's words during an interview with bTV. On Friday, BSP made an attempt to include in the parliament's agenda a discussion on permission to prosecute Borissov, but their proposal was rejected. It became clear that the item can enter the agenda of the parliament, but only with an express decision of the chairman Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Meanwhile, last week Ivan Geshev submitted 900 pages of documents related to the investigation of the "Barcelonagate" scandal, related to the alleged house of Boyko Borissov in Barcelona, to the parliament's registry.

"As long as there is this feeling - that the institution of the prosecutor's office can be politically instrumentalized, there is no way to change our decision. The decision to grant immunities will not be changed until the judicial reform is implemented," she clarified.

Mariya Gabriel stated that she is glad that GERB and WCC-DB have brought the dialogue back to the negotiating table. "We were able to first talk about what and how before discussing who and in what position," she added.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Gabriel called for a medium- and long-term plan. According to her, the recovery of Ukraine after the war would mean that Bulgarian companies and entire sectors of the economy would become part of the recovery. "This is why Bulgaria must be active in this process - so that it can position itself in the future," said the foreign minister.

Mariya Gabriel especially thanked the leaderships of GERB and WCC-DB, because together they put the interests of the Bulgarian citizens above those of the parties, as well as for the fact that together they clearly declared Bulgaria's Euro-Atlantic orientation.

"Bulgaria is a sovereign state, it is not a puppet," said Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel.

