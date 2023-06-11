Bulgarian PM: Increase in Pensions, Social Payments are Guaranteed, No Troops to Ukraine

"Regarding the budget, what the finance minister told me is that some of the planned expenses will not be realized, not because someone will stop them, but because there is no readiness for them. However, we guarantee that there will be an increase in pensions, we also guarantee the social payments that were planned in the budget presented by the Cabinet". This was announced by Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov to journalists.

Regarding the criticism of the appointment of Rumen Spetsov as head of the National Revenue Agency, Denkov stated that the only option to consider replacing one of the appointed specialists is if he does not cope with his job or if it is shown that he has a problem with justice.

"In the case of Rumen Spetsov, he has a very tough task to increase the revenue compared to what we have seen since the beginning of the year and if he is up to that task there will be no reason to replace him. People like him who have shown that they can work, must be supported," said Denkov.

With the Minister of Finance, they discussed keeping the taxes as they are.

Regarding the relations with the president, Denkov pointed out that the institutions must fulfill their obligations so that Bulgaria can have a working government. According to him, the dismissal of the deputy ministers from the official cabinet is sabotage.

"This means that we start with a lack of information, we start with delayed activity, because in a ministry the documents are prepared by the directorates, by the administration, then they go through the deputy ministers and part of them are decided by the deputy ministers and part of them should go to the minister. But when there are no deputy ministers, this whole process is stopped, which means that a large part of the ministries cannot do their daily work, and this is a problem," explained the prime minister.

The main task of the ministers is staffing the teams and preparing the budget. The second important task is to finalize the management program and the third task is to review the work of the office.

"As long as I am prime minister, we will not send troops to Ukraine"

"The lie factories have been activated. Attacks are going on several lines", Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov told the National Radio.

"The sending of troops to Ukraine was categorically never discussed in any way. As long as I am Prime Minister, there will be no such discussion. We will not send troops to Ukraine. These are quite deliberately spread lies with the aim of scaring people, to turn them against the regularly elected government", said Denkov.

"There is no basis in this lie. It was refuted and quite officially by the Minister of Defense in the caretaker government. No one is discussing the issue of sending troops to Ukraine. This is just one lie, which - by the way - was repeated by the Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova. And maybe she induced it, I don't know what the purpose is", said the prime minister.

