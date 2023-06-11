COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 34 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

34 people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. All new cases were detected by rapid antigen tests. 58.82% of them are persons who have not been vaccinated.

A total of 554 tests were carried out in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours. 20 of them are PCR, and 534 are antigenic. This is shown by the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Burgas – 1; Varna – 2; Veliko Tarnovo – 2; Gabrovo – 3; Lovech – 1; Pernik – 3; Plovdiv – 2; Razgrad – 1; Rousse – 2; Sliven – 3; Sofia region – 2; Sofia city – 10; Stara Zagora – 1; Targovishte - 1.

At the moment, a total of 1,308,215 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in our country. 1,863 of them are active. 1,267,948 are the total cured persons.

There are a total of 201 patients with proven COVID-19 admitted to hospital care facilities in Bulgaria. 32 of them are in intensive care facilities. There are seven people newly admitted to hospitals. Of these, 85.71% were not vaccinated.

The doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus infection administered in our country at the moment are a total of 4,612,941.

The national information system shows that there are a total of 26,511 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in our country.

38,404 are the deceased persons for whom COVID-19 was confirmed. No new deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal