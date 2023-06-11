Due to Lack of Labor Force and Subsidies: The Production of Bulgarian Fruits and Vegetables is in Danger
The production of Bulgarian fruits and vegetables is in danger, warn scientists from the Agricultural Academy. Currently, only one-tenth of the arable land is cultivated with anything other than cereals.
Probably because of the better subsidies in Bulgarian agriculture, mostly cereals are produced, according to the data of the academy, presented by its chairman, Professor Martin Banov.
"85.5% of the factory is occupied by cereals, wheat, corn and sunflower and only 10.7% by other crops. This is one of the reasons why Bulgarian vegetables, Bulgarian fruits, Bulgarian potatoes are now hard to find in Bulgaria".
The reason for the refusal to produce fruits and vegetables is also the lack of labor, "because of all these crops falling into this 10.7% require less mechanization, more labor, and such is increasingly difficult to find."
According to the scientists, urgent measures are needed to make it clear on which land what is suitable for growing.
"The first thing to do is to make an agro-ecological zoning of the country's territory and the second is to develop a departmental cadastre of the agricultural territory," pointed out Prof. Banov.
/Bulgarian National Radio
