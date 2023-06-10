Day 472 of the Invasion of Ukraine: More Evidence of Actual Explosion in Nova Kakhovka

Day 472 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Bloody night attack of the Russians on Odesa: Three died, 26 - wounded

Russia hit Ukraine with 35 drones and eight missiles

Kyiv has not yet spoken specifically about a counteroffensive

There is more and more evidence of an explosion in Kakhovka , the number of victims is growing

Putin has scheduled the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus for July

Ukraine says it has evidence that a Russian sabotage group blew up Nova Kakhovka

A state of emergency has been declared in Voronezh after a drone hit a residential building

The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the hospital in Huliaipol, killing two and wounding three

"Ecocide that leaves us speechless": Greta Thunberg accused Russia for Nova Kakhovka



On the night of Saturday, June 10, the Ukrainian defense shot down eight kamikaze attack drones launched by the Russians in the sky over Odesa.

Enemy missiles were also intercepted, Serhiy Bratchuk, head of the Public Council of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram.

"In the sky over Odesa last night, the defense forces destroyed eight kamikaze drones and two enemy missiles. Debris from the downed Shahed drones fell into a residential building and damaged several buildings nearby. Three people were killed and 26 were wounded and suffered to varying degrees. Among them were two children and a pregnant woman," the message said.

According to him, a Russian missile hit the coast in Odesa region and three people were injured by the debris and the blast wave.

Later, Natalya Khumeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Operational Command, said that Ukraine's air defense forces had eliminated eight Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles during a night strike by the Russians in the Odesa region. The spokeswoman confirmed that three people died and 26 suffered various injuries and bodily harm.

The State Emergency Service later showed photos showing the aftermath of the deadly Russian strike on Odesa.

Three people killed and 26 wounded including three children in Odesa as a result of drone attack. Can't believe Russia kills civilians every night, and someone is still talking about negotiations. pic.twitter.com/BfSH8jVaJ2 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 10, 2023

Debris from one of the drones fell into an apartment located in a residential building, causing a fire in an area of 50 square meters. The fire was extinguished.

In addition, it became known that the explosion damaged several apartment blocks around the place where the debris from the drone landed.

Apartments in an #Odesa high-rise building after being hit by the wreckage of a drone. pic.twitter.com/bhpVSgN0eT — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 10, 2023

Russia hit Ukraine with 35 drones and eight missiles

Last night, Russia fired at Ukraine 35 Iranian-made kamikaze drones and eight ground-based missiles of various types, the command of the Air Force of Ukraine announced.

"On the night of June 10, the enemy attacked one of the operational airfields in the Poltava region with ballistic and cruise missiles of the Iskander type, as well as with Iranian-made attack drones," says the message on Facebook.

The head of the Poltava regional military administration, Dmitry Lunin, specified that it was the airport in Mirgorod.

He said there was "some damage to the airport infrastructure and equipment" as a result of the strike, but no casualties.

Odesa and Kharkiv regions were also attacked with cruise missiles and attack drones, respectively. They were fired at critical infrastructure and military facilities from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, the Ukrainian command announced. Ukraine's air defense has shot down 20 of the drones and two missiles, the announcement said.

Kyiv has not yet spoken specifically about a counteroffensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the heroism of his army as intense fighting rages in southern Ukraine.

Kyiv said its forces were ready for a counteroffensive to retake territory in the east and south of the country, but added that no official announcement was expected.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counter-offensive had "begun" but had failed. The Russian army reported intense fighting in southern Ukraine.

According to Kyiv, "active combat operations" are taking place near the city of Bakhmut in the east, and "positional battles" are taking place in the south, where Russian troops are on the defensive.

There is more and more evidence of an explosion in Kakhovka, the number of victims is growing

Five people have died (in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions) in Ukraine-controlled areas, and eight in Russia's areas along the Dnieper River after the collapse of the dam wall at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, authorities on both sides of the river said.

The number is expected to rise as some residents are presumed missing. The occupying power initially insisted that there was no need for a general evacuation, but at least 5,800 people have been evacuated so far. For "Reuters", relatives of those affected by the floods say that some of them have not yet been rescued, four days after the disaster.

Evacuation and rescue work continues in Ukraine as well. President Volodymyr Zelensky published photos from the flooded areas, where emergency services workers are rescuing people and animals. More than 2,500 people were evacuated in the Kherson region.

According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyiv, 48 settlements in the Kherson region were flooded, including 14 in territories occupied by Russia. Another 23 settlements were flooded in Mykolaiv region.

Environmental damage, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, amounts to 1.5 billion dollars; separately, a commensurate amount will be needed to restore the Kakhovka HPP. Yesterday, Zelensky warned of a possible eco-crisis in the Black Sea.

No data on pollution of the Bulgarian Black Sea coast after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine

There is no data on high values of pollution in the region of the Bulgarian Black Sea coast after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, located on the Dnieper River in Ukraine. This is shown by the data from the enhanced monitoring, which the Minister of Environment and Water Julian Popov commissioned on June 8 in connection with the incident. The monitoring follows the potential impact of the waters along the course of the Dnieper River on the Black Sea. To date, no excesses have been found in any of the studied indicators - oil products, metals, the radionuclides cesium-137 and tritium. The found contamination is only in the Odesa region, as the Ministry of Education and Culture has assigned mathematical modeling of the potential spread of the pollution to the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. There is no data on pollution in the vicinity of Romania and Moldova either, after the Ministry of Environment and Water requested official information and data on the state of the environmental components on the territory of both countries. The Ministry of Tourism confirms that all Bulgarian Black Sea beaches are clean and safe for tourists. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, the Black Sea Region Basin Directorate (Black Sea Region) - Varna, the Environmental Executive Agency (EEA) and the regional administration of the Varna region are ready to respond promptly to any potential alarming situation related to the pollution of the Bulgarian coastal sea waters.

The very sluggish reaction of the West and the absence of blaming russia for blowing up the Kakhovka dam is a huge mistake. The US, for example, said: "We have seen reports of russian responsibility for the explosion. We are doing our best to evaluate these reports and are… pic.twitter.com/X90l46YFL8 — Denis Danilov (@DenisDanilovL) June 9, 2023

"Explosion"

Mutual accusations of both the destruction of the dam and shelling during the evacuation continue to be made by both sides. At the same time, accusations against Russia have become more frequent, not only from Kyiv (which assured that there is evidence). The High Representative of the European Union in foreign policy and security policy, Josep Borrell, unequivocally pointed to Russia.

Meanwhile, at least two reports of a possible explosion were made yesterday, but without specifying what might have caused it or who might be behind it.

For the New York Times, a high-ranking official in the administration of US President Joe Biden says that spy satellites detected an explosion at the Nova Kakhovka dam at the moment just before the collapse of the wall. The satellites have infrared sensors that detect a heat level consistent with a powerful explosion. It is not yet known who is responsible and how exactly it came to collapse, but intelligence analysts suspect that Russia is still behind these actions, although without clear evidence.

Meanwhile, Norway's Norsar Foundation for Seismic Research reported clear signs of an explosion in Kakhovka early Tuesday morning. The activity has been since 2:54 a.m. local time, which coincides with media reports of the collapse. This is the strongest signal, but there are indications of earlier activity as well, at 2:35 a.m. local time.

However, this version has been questioned by the BBC's fact-checking unit - BBC Verify - according to which available video footage indicates that the wall was destroyed even before that. In addition, channels on Telegram reported an explosion as early as 2:18 a.m. then - at 2:40 a.m., discussing the rapidly pouring water. If true, the wall collapsed before Norsar's stated time.

According to the interlocutor of the "New York Times", the explosion does not exclude damage to the structure of the dam that contributed to the collapse of the wall. This version was discussed by open data journalists from the United States and Russia immediately after the explosion.

Putin has scheduled the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus for July

Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after July 7-8, when the storage facilities for the purpose will be ready.

This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi yesterday. With his words, Putin disagrees with Lukashenko, who already two weeks ago announced that the deployment was beginning.

"Everything is according to plan, everything is stable," according to the transcript of the conversation published by the Kremlin.

Putin announced plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in March; weeks later, the decision to place these weapons under Russian command was announced. According to Putin in yesterday’s conversation, the transfer begins immediately after the completion of the "relevant premises" for their storage.

Tactical nuclear weapons, with a power of up to several kilotons, can be used both on the front and for a limited strike on objects remote from it. Theoretically, the effect affects a limited area. Lukashenko said some time ago that Belarus may also need the more powerful, strategic nuclear weapons.

Ukraine says it has evidence that a Russian sabotage group blew up Nova Kakhovka

Hundreds of people are pleading for help to be rescued from flooded areas of Kherson after the Kakhovka dam burst on Tuesday, causing massive flooding, forcing thousands of residents to flee and causing environmental havoc. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that hundreds of thousands of residents of the flooded areas are without normal access to drinking water. He criticized the Red Cross for its slow response to the disaster and directly accused Russia of abandoning people in its controlled territories on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

"The occupiers completely abandoned the people to their fate, and the disaster happened two days ago. This is being done quite deliberately by the Russian authorities, because everyone is already aware that Russia is ruled by monsters," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's internal security service said it had intercepted a phone call proving that a Russian "sabotage group" had blown up the dam. It is an audio recording in which an alleged Russian soldier says that the Russian sabotage group was only meant to intimidate the Ukrainians, not to destroy the entire dam.

A state of emergency has been declared in Voronezh after a drone hit a residential building

Authorities in the southern Russian city of Voronezh declared a state of emergency after a drone struck a residential building on Friday. According to them, it is a "terrorist act" on behalf of Ukraine, reports "Reuters".

Three people were slightly injured by broken glass, but did not need hospital treatment, regional governor Alexander Gusev said.

Russia's State Investigative Committee, which deals with serious crimes, said it had opened a criminal case against "persons acting in the interest of the military-political leadership of Ukraine."

There is no official reaction from Ukraine, which does not comment on the alleged military operations on Russian territory.

Drone strikes in Russia have become a common occurrence, but are more common in areas near Ukraine.

Voronezh has a population of over one million people and is located about 180 km from the Ukrainian border.

"There was a loud explosion. I screamed. And (the plumber) who was fixing my drain saw it; he shouted it was a drone," said a witness.

According to the investigation, structural damage was caused to the residential block, the facade of which was partially destroyed and burned. However, the governor of Voronezh said residents of the block would not be evacuated and that the damage could be repaired in a few days.

He was quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency as saying the state of emergency was being imposed to speed up the start of repair work.

Russia accused Ukraine last month of launching two drones at the Kremlin in what it said was an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv denied involvement in the incident.

On May 30, Russia said it shot down or diverted eight Ukrainian drones in an attack on several areas of Moscow. An aide to the Ukrainian president denied that Kyiv was directly involved, but said it was "with pleasure watching the events" and predicted more such strikes.

The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the hospital in Huliaipol, killing two and wounding three

The Russian occupiers shelled a hospital in the town of Huliaipol, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, announced the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak.

"Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians shelled a hospital in the town of Huliaipol," he said.

According to Yermak, it is already confirmed that two employees of the hospital died - a nurse and a plumber.

"Two more people are injured," he specified.

Around 3:40 p.m. yesterday, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Military Administration, Yury Malashko, reported that a controlled aerial bomb had hit a hospital in the frontline town. The wounded turned out to be three.

"A 46-year-old worker, who despite the danger continued to perform his duties on the firing line, and a 55-year-old woman, who was near the place of the hit, died," he specified.

Two nurses were injured by the debris but did not require hospitalization. An emergency worker was also injured.

"We have started rescue and search operations after the attack on Huliaipol," Malashko said.

"Ecocide that leaves us speechless": Greta Thunberg accused Russia for Nova Kakhovka

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has blamed Russia for the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam wall, calling it an act of "ecocide," Reuters reported.

"This ecocide as a follow-up to Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine is yet another atrocity that leaves the world speechless. Our eyes are once again on Russia, which must be held accountable for its crimes," Thunberg, 20, wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to her on the social network, thanking her "for the position and for defending the truth."

"Russia must be held accountable for all its evil against people, life and nature!" Zelensky wrote.

Thunberg told Reuters on Friday during a climate protest outside Sweden's parliament that the consequences of the dam bursting were "absolutely horrific and terrible".

"Russia must be held accountable for its actions and its crimes. The eyes of the world are on them now," said Thunberg.

