WizzAir launches a New Route from Bulgaria to Albania
The low-cost airline "Wizz Air" announced that it is launching a new direct route from Sofia to the Albanian capital Tirana. The flights will start from December 18, with three flights per week. The cheapest one-way ticket can currently be bought for 196 leva (around 100 euros) - without luggage.
Until now, in order to travel from the Bulgarian capital to the Albanian capital, one had to travel to a western airport and only there catch a flight to Tirana.
