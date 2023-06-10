WizzAir launches a New Route from Bulgaria to Albania

Business » TOURISM | June 10, 2023, Saturday // 09:42
Bulgaria: WizzAir launches a New Route from Bulgaria to Albania Tirana, Albania @Wikimedia Commons

The low-cost airline "Wizz Air" announced that it is launching a new direct route from Sofia to the Albanian capital Tirana. The flights will start from December 18, with three flights per week. The cheapest one-way ticket can currently be bought for 196 leva (around 100 euros) - without luggage.

Until now, in order to travel from the Bulgarian capital to the Albanian capital, one had to travel to a western airport and only there catch a flight to Tirana.

