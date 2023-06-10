Former US President Donald Trump has 37 indictments, including 31 for violating the Espionage Act. The indictment alleges that Trump kept documents containing nuclear secrets and military plans in a bathroom at his Florida mansion.

The 49-page indictment was released last night by the Justice Department and details how Trump stored boxes of classified documents in various locations.

The classified files contained information on the nuclear capabilities of other countries, as well as on the armaments of the United States and its allies, US nuclear programs, potential US vulnerabilities and response plans in the event of an attack.

It also becomes clear that Trump has been showing the documents to his guests. The former President's personal aide Walt Nauta has also been charged as an accomplice. Trump is scheduled to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday. Here's what special prosecutor Jack Smith had to say about the investigation.

"The men and women of our intelligence and armed forces have dedicated their lives to protecting this nation and this people. Our laws protect national defense information that is critical to the security of the United States, and those laws must be enforced. Violating them puts our country at risk," said Jack Smith, the special prosecutor in the investigation against Donald Trump.

