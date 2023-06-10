COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 52 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 10, 2023, Saturday // 09:33
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 52 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 52, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,398 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.7 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 197 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 32 are in intensive care units. There are 18 new hospital admissions.

85 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,267,949 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,828 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, seven doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,941 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,404 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,308,181 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria