COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 52 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 52, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,398 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.7 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 197 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 32 are in intensive care units. There are 18 new hospital admissions.

85 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,267,949 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,828 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, seven doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,941 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,404 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,308,181 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal