Executive Director of Europol: Bulgaria has our Support for Schengen

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria, Kalin Stoyanov, held a series of bilateral meetings in Luxembourg.

He met with the executive director of Europol, Catherine de Boll, and thanked her for the consistent support for our country in its efforts to join Schengen. Minister Stoyanov assured that Bulgaria will work actively to become part of the area by the end of the year.

"You can count on our support for Schengen," said Catherine de Boll.

The two discussed the cooperation between Bulgaria and Europol and noted that it has strengthened in recent years.

"We are sure that we will continue in this spirit in the future," noted Minister Kalin Stoyanov.

He emphasized that our country is actively working to combat illegal migration, human and drug trafficking, as well as money laundering.

"We have set high goals in countering counterfeit currency," he also noted.

The two also discussed common steps to combat illegal migration.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy director of the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime", senior commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, and the director of the Directorate of International Operational Cooperation, senior commissioner Valentin Kostov.

Minister Kalin Stoyanov also met with the executive director of Frontex, Hans Leijtens.

"Bulgaria highly values the long-term cooperation and support it receives from Frontex in dealing with cross-border crimes and increasing the efficiency of returns," said Minister Stoyanov.

He noted that we recently acquired a new border police vessel, whose participation in Frontex operational activities is planned for four months at the end of 2023.

"Our professional contact is at an excellent level. The relations between the Bulgarian Border Police and Frontex are an example of how the agency and member states can cooperate," said Frontex's executive director.

The director of the Main Directorate "Border Police", Chief Commissioner Rositsa Dimitrova also took part in the meeting.

/Bulgarian National Television (BNT)

