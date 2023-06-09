Bulgaria: New Earthquake near Plovdiv
Around 3:15 p.m., a new earthquake was registered in Plovdiv.
Its magnitude is 3.4 on the Richter scale, the depth is 8.4 km and the epicenter is again near Asenovgrad. The data is from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Science.
"This is something normal, after a few days ago we had a strong earthquake," Prof. Nikolay Miloshev from the Institute commented to Radio Plovdiv.
He emphasized that this is good news. It is logical that when there is a stronger tremor, there will be a number of weaker tremors or aftershocks. "We expected it to happen and it is quite possible that it will not be the last," added Prof. Miloshev.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » An Early Warning system for Disasters and Accidents is being developed in Bulgaria
- » Earthquake in Bulgaria with a Magnitude above 4.5
- » A Bulgarian was found Stabbed in the center of Athens
- » Bulgaria: Passengers refused to get off a Plane that landed in Varna instead of Sofia
- » Bulgaria: Heavy Car-Crash with Two Dead on the road Ruse-Byala
- » Bulgaria: New Bomb Threats sent to Schools in Sofia - Author says he is a Russian Nationalist