Bulgaria: New Earthquake near Plovdiv

Around 3:15 p.m., a new earthquake was registered in Plovdiv.

Its magnitude is 3.4 on the Richter scale, the depth is 8.4 km and the epicenter is again near Asenovgrad. The data is from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

"This is something normal, after a few days ago we had a strong earthquake," Prof. Nikolay Miloshev from the Institute commented to Radio Plovdiv.

He emphasized that this is good news. It is logical that when there is a stronger tremor, there will be a number of weaker tremors or aftershocks. "We expected it to happen and it is quite possible that it will not be the last," added Prof. Miloshev.

