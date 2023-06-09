Bulgaria: PM Denkov will personally monitor the activity of 13 Departments, Mariya Gabriel - 4

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov will personally monitor the activities of 13 departments, and Deputy Prime Minister Maria Gabriel - 4, announced the government press service.

The Prime Minister will monitor the activities of several agencies, including Intelligence and National Security, the National Statistical Institute and the Patent Office.

The Deputy Prime Minister will carry out the government's interaction with the State Archives Agencies, with nuclear regulation, with metrological and technical supervision and with the protection of children.

