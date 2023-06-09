Member States agreed on "Fair Distribution" of Refugees and Migrants in the EU

European Union countries have reached a long-delayed agreement on a fair distribution of refugees and migrants. The decision was reached last night in Luxembourg by interior ministers.

The reform is in two directions - on the one hand with the countries under pressure, and on the other - an accelerated procedure for some of the migrants' applications.

On point one, each country would have to accept a proportional number of asylum seekers. If it refuses, it will have to pay compensation into a fund managed by the union, which will help the countries most under migration pressure. The amount of 20,000 euros per rejected candidate was discussed.

Point two of the agreement introduces an accelerated procedure - up to 12 weeks - for processing applications in centers located at the borders. But this measure will apply to applicants who statistically have the least chance of being granted refugee status. Such are citizens of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

