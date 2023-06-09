COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 66 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

June 9, 2023, Friday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 66 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

66 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, with 1,569 tests performed, according to the data of the United Information Portal.

There are three infected people who have died. 145 have been cured. There are 1,863 active cases of infection. 206 infected remain in hospitals, of which 31 are in intensive care units.

During the past 24 hours, 6 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

