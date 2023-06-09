Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Rain only in the Mountains

The minimum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, and the maximum - from 24°C to 31°C, in Sofia - about 26°C.

The weather will be mostly sunny. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the western half of the country, and cumulus-rain clouds over the mountainous regions, but only in isolated places will fall short-term rain accompanied by thunder. A light wind will blow from the northeast.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 23°C to 25°C. Sea water temperature will be 21°-22°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. After noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the massifs in the western half of the country, and in some places it will rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the northeast, and along the ridge from the northwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters - about 20°C, at 2000 meters - about 12°C.

During the weekends, it will be mostly sunny in Eastern Bulgaria. Over Western and Central, cumulus clouds will develop, in the afternoon and cumulus-rain clouds, there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunder, there will also be conditions for hail. The wind will be weak, along the Black Sea - moderate, from the northeast. In most of the country, daytime temperatures will reach, and in some areas, exceed 30°C.

On Monday, with the passage of a cold atmospheric front, in the western half of the country in many places there will be precipitation, locally intense, with thunderstorms and hail. Temperatures will drop by 4-5 degrees. It will still be mostly sunny and warmer in Eastern Bulgaria.

On Tuesday, the rain zone will move east and temperatures will drop across the country.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology