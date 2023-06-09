Bulgaria: A Ukrainian was Murdered in Saints Constantine and Helena (UPDATED)

The 52-year-old man, who was killed last night in the "Saints Constantine and Helena" resort near Varna, is a Ukrainian citizen, according to unconfirmed information reported by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

At the same time and in the same area of the resort - on the road to the "Vinica" district, a car with a registration from the Romanian city of Constanta was set on fire. According to information from BNT, the burning of the car is related to the murder. The car is completely burnt.

There are police at both locations and they are working on the case.

The complex in front of which the body of the murdered man was found is inhabited mainly by Ukrainian citizens, but some of the apartments in it are also rented out to tourists for a short time. The property is owned by Russian citizens.

Residents of the apartment complex told BNT that they did not hear anything disturbing last night.

