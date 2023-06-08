Bulgaria: WCC-DB demanded that Peevski leave the Committee on Constitutional Affairs

The WCC-DB coalition asked Delyan Peevski to leave the Commission on Constitutional Affairs only a day after he was elected to it yesterday.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) replied that there will be no changes and the changes to the Constitution will be made with the participation of MP Peevski, because for the most part, their project for constitutional reform was drawn up by him.

There was also a debate in the parliament on another scandal yesterday.

Without naming names, Hristo Ivanov said that the issue of changes in the Constitution is extremely fragile and that is why they should not focus on one or two individuals. He gave an example of what is happening in the SJC - that those who "installed" Ivan Geshev in this position must today vote for his removal.

The DPS countered that they will not make changes in this commission, that Peevski remains in it, the reason being that he drafted a large part of the constitutional changes that are proposed - that the Supreme Judicial Council be divided into two - judicial and prosecutorial, the chief prosecutor, the two heads of high courts and the minister of justice should not participate in the high judicial councils, and the chief prosecutor should only have methodological functions.

"Yesterday we witnessed the filling of the constitutional commission, and let me share my point of view - it did not go well. One parliamentary group said that it approached this matter as a joke, another denies that with its non-participation it became this choice. Colleagues from GERB, I don't know if this is how they imagine the construction of majorities - like an all you can eat buffet," said Hristo Ivanov, PP-DB.

"And now what? We have a basic consensus to change the Constitution, and the DPS submitted one a year and a half ago. And do you know who is at the heart of the development of this project? Mr. Peevski is, Mr. Ivanov, Mr. Peevski is and Mr. Peevski will be in this commission, because he made this analysis with our specialists", added Yordan Tsonev from DPS.

"Mr. Ivanov, a representative of the little DPS - DB goes to the room of the DPS, the bigger DPS under Delyan Peevski, to negotiate a constitutional reform, in addition, a constitutional government, as a result of which Mr. Peevski and Mr. Karadayi prop him up slightly from behind so that this government can pass. Imagine a young bride WCC-DB, a naughty bride, who is taken with an experienced older but also quite naughty partner GERB. And in this case, the DPS also steps in to play the role of a support rail, because the two young people grab each other on the stairs, lest they slip," added Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People".

"There is another way to form a constitutional majority. The second option is a constitutional majority with the third political force, which is much more logical. And this is Vazrazhdane. Even more logical in view of the fact that our theses are now being confirmed. In WCC-DB they are starting to talk and think like us in Vazrazhdane", stated Kostadin Kostadinov.

"The parallel state is regrouping in order to survive and continue to rule. This is happening because an absolutely unnatural political union was created, but probably a natural economic and interest-based union. Between the mutually denying GERB-SDS, WCC-DB, and quite illogically, the DPS joined this union," commented BSP leader Kornelia Ninova.

"Mr. Ivanov should understand the following thing - it is our right to decide who participates in the commission, and if they want to make a constitutional reform, so be it. They cannot be moral judges of anyone, plus there have been many cases in the past, which show that they cannot be moral judges, you can think of which ones, at least Mr. Hristo Ivanov can be a judge of me or of someone and he knows it very well," said Delyan Peevski.

The WCC-DB propose to increase the sanctions in the regulations for improper behavior and aggression in the National Assembly. Rosen Zhelyazkov commented that if MPs do not have primary education and sufficient morals, they cannot serve as an example to society.

"Amendments should be made to the regulations for the organization of the activities of the National Assembly, amendments that would increase the sanctions for behavior that is inadmissible according to the rules by which we have agreed to work in this National Assembly, sanctions that would limit frank stupidity, physical and verbal aggression that flow daily from this tribune," said Miroslav Ivanov from WCC-DB.

"I don't think that sanctions will change the metaphorical language, the allegories, the fables, the desire to hurt the opponent in view of his personality and not in view of the views or political theses. The dignity must be preserved first of the institution, then of society and the sanctions should come last," said Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television