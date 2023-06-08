Four Young Children have been Injured after a Knife Attack in a Town in the French Alps

June 8, 2023, Thursday
Four young children and an adult were injured in a knife attack in Annecy, a town in the French Alps, French police told Reuters, adding that three of the children were in critical condition.

The children are about three years old, police said. The initial information was that eight children were injured.

Interior ministry spokesman said four children and two adults were injured.

French Interior Minister Géral Darmanin announced on Twitter that the attacker had been arrested.

Police said the attacker was a man.

According to BFM TV, the attack took place in a park and the attacker was a Syrian seeking asylum.

