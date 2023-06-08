Greek Media: Bulgaria has requested Greek Aircraft to Protect its Skies

Bulgaria has requested Greek military planes to guard its airspace, claims the publication "Kathimerini".

The publication notes that Bulgaria is the fourth Balkan country that wants Greek aviation to protect its skies.

In an extensive report, the Greek media "Kathimerini" reports on negotiations within NATO between Sofia and Athens for the protection of Bulgarian airspace for three months.

Sofia's request was discussed at a meeting of the Alliance and at the diplomatic level, the publication reports, citing a source from NATO headquarters.

Bulgarian military aircraft are limited in number and their capacity cannot cover all security requirements, especially in a period of war in Ukraine, according to Greek comments.

Bulgaria is expected to receive the first of the ordered new aircraft only in 2025, the publication notes.

It is emphasized that Sofia's request confirms once again the excellent relations between the two countries, also proven by the joint energy projects.

After Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia, Bulgaria is the fourth country to claim that Greek planes protect its airspace.

