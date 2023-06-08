COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 60 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Sixty are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. They were found with 1,674 tests, which means a share of 3.58 percent of positive results.

In the last 24 hours, no patients infected with COVID-19 have died.

Active cases to date are 1,945. Total confirmed cases of covid in Bulgaria are 1,308,063.

In the last 24 hours, 15 people infected with the coronavirus have been hospitalized. The total number of those treated in hospitals infected with covid is 213, with 30 of them in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 54 patients with covid have been cured. The total number of those who have recovered from the disease in Bulgaria is 1,267,719, and the number of those who have died is 38,399.

In the last 24 hours, 11 doses of vaccines were administered against COVID-19 and the total number of doses administered in Bulgaria is 4,612,928, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal