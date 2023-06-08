Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Rain only in the Southwestern Regions

The minimum temperatures today will be between 11°C and 16°C, and the maximum - between 25°C and 30°C.

The weather will be mostly sunny with scattered high clouds. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop over the western half of the country, cumulus-rain clouds over Southwestern Bulgaria, and it will rain in some places. In some places in the mountainous regions, the precipitation will be intense and accompanied by thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be from 22°C to 24°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 20°C to 22°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the massifs of Western Bulgaria, and in some places there will be short-term, temporarily intense precipitation and thunder. A moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 18°C, at 2000 meters - around 11°C.

Sunny weather will prevail in the coming days. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and on Friday only in isolated places in the western mountainous regions it will rain, but on Saturday and Sunday in more places in Western and Central Bulgaria there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunder. The wind will be weak, along the Black Sea - moderate, from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C.

On Monday, there will be more sunny hours in the eastern regions. Over the western half of the country, the air mass will remain unstable, with the development of convective cloudiness, short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. The probability of local intense and significant precipitation increases, where daytime temperatures will also be 3-4 degrees lower. The wind will be weak from the northeast, at night in many areas it will temporarily subside.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology