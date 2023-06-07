Bulgaria: The Prosecutor's Office wants the Immunity of a GERB MP for "Fornicating with a Child"

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SCPO) proposed to the prosecutor general Ivan Geshev to submit a request to bring to criminal responsibility the deputy of GERB Daniel Alexandrov.

He is a member of parliament for the first time and is a member of the committee on children, family, youth and sports. He is 31 years old and a competitor in classical wrestling.

From the announcement of the state prosecution, it is understood that the proposal was prepared by the supervising prosecutor in the city prosecutor's office in connection with a pre-trial proceeding initiated on May 31, 2023, and it indicates that the collected evidence is sufficient to bring D.A. as a defendant for a crime under Art. 150, par. 1 of the Criminal Code.

"The supervising prosecutor considered that in the course of the investigation, evidence was gathered that on May 7, 2023, in the village of Bistrica, D.A., through the use of force, committed acts with the aim of arousing sexual desire without intercourse with a person who has reached the age of 14", reads the announcement of the prosecutor's office. For this crime, the Penal Code provides from two to eight years in prison.

In recent days, Geshev submitted a request to remove the immunity of GERB leader Boyko Borissov because of the "Barcelonagate" investigation. He also received a proposal to submit a request for the immunity of the former prime minister and co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov for filling out the citizenship declaration. The chief prosecutor also requested the immunities of two deputies from "Vazrazhdane".

Years ago, "Ataka" deputy Vladimir Kuzov was convicted of pedophilia and expelled from parliament.

Daniel Alexandrov is in the National Assembly from Region 23 Sofia. He came in after Prof. Asen Baltov announced that he was giving up his seat in parliament. Alexandrov was in second place on the electoral list in Kyustendil, but was displaced by preferences.

According to "Club Z", Aleksandrov is close to Boyko Borissov and is being considered for the GERB nomination for mayor of Dupnitsa in the local elections in the fall.

