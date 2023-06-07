Bulgaria: Delyan Peevski became a Member of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs

A scandal in the parliament led to the removal of Kostadin Kostadinov from the plenary hall and the termination of the plenary session after the deputies approved the proposal of DPS: Delyan Peevski to become a member of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs in place of Guner Ahmed.

The inclusion of Peevski in the commission, which must draft the changes to the Constitution, was supported by GERB, DPS and "There Is Such a People". WCC-DB and BSP voted "against". "Vazrazhdane" did not take part in the vote, although they called Peevski's entry into the commission "a natural outcome for the marriage of convenience, which was concluded yesterday with the regular government of GERB-SDS and WCC-DB".

The scandal came after Yavor Bozhankov asked to justify his negative vote, and "Vazrazhdane" twice prevented him from speaking by gathering around the plenary tribune. After they blocked his speech for the second time, the speaker of the parliament removed the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov from the hall. However, he refused to leave it and therefore the meeting was adjourned.

The replacement of Guner Ahmed with Delyan Peevski in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs took place after a short debate. Hristo Ivanov from WCC-DB said that this commission is a special tool. According to him, the possibility of reforms is fragile and therefore everyone must work together, but because everything must be done without doubt about a deal or something else, they will not support Peevski for the commission.

"There Is Such a People" urged "Vazrazhdane" to support his candidacy so that "everyone can enjoy the beauty of the moment to watch Hristo Ivanov and Delyan Peevski in one place without Ivanov having to go to Rosenets by water bike".

GERB-SDS congratulated TISP for the catharsis, recalling that in the 46th National Assembly, they left GERB without committees.

BSP announced that they will not be involved behind the scenes, nor will they be a crutch or a spare tire, and that no one has yet talked to them about a constitutional majority.

