Bulgaria: Police caught 10 Syrians on Trakia Highway - Two Women were Detained

Ten illegal migrants from Syria were caught on "Trakia" highway - near the village of Tsaratsovo, Plovdiv region, announced the prosecutor's office.

Detained and charged are two women, both aged 29. They are charged with helping refugees cross the country illegally.

The car in which the migrants were transported was stopped on June 6. One of the women was driving the car, and the other was riding in the front seat next to her. In the back of the car were ten migrants, all of them male, including six children.

The foreigners had to reach the border with Serbia, and their final destination was a country in Western Europe.

The two defendants are unemployed.

They agreed to transport the migrants in order to receive remuneration to cover loans. The women have no criminal records. The two have been detained for a period of up to 72 hours, while the investigation is being carried out.

