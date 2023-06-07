Bulgaria: 44% Increase in Water Bills is expected in Sofia Region

The price of water in the Sofia region is expected to increase by 44 percent. The price for the delivery, removal and purification of water should rise to BGN 3.69 per cubic meter including VAT. The Commission for Energy and Water Regulation discussed the upcoming increase in the price of water to start from July 1 in Sofia and Pernik regions.

The reason for the price increase for the Sofia region was defended by Ivan Ivanov, the manager of the "Water and Sanitation-Sofia region":

"A normal increase related to the challenges of today's time. You know how hard last year was with the galloping electricity, the increase in the price of fuel. I think it is very necessary so that we can fulfill our obligations to the Sofia region".

From "Water and Sanitation-Pernik", where a 46 percent price increase to BGN 3.56 per cubic meter including VAT is foreseen, also defended the new water price. The representatives of consumer organizations had comments on the formation. The regulator will make a final decision on June 29.

