A Bulgarian was found Stabbed in the center of Athens

Society » INCIDENTS | June 7, 2023, Wednesday // 11:55
A Bulgarian man was found dead around 05:00 a.m. this morning on Vathi Square in the Greek capital Athens, Sky TV reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the initial information from the Greek police, the 61-year-old Bulgarian man was in front of a shop on Kamaterou Street when a man with a knife appeared in front of him. He was fatally stabbed in the chest.

The Homicide Unit of the Attica Police Directorate is investigating the case to find and arrest the assailant.

