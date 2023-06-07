Bulgaria: Deputy PM Mariya Gabriel accepted the post of Foreign Minister from Ivan Kondov

Politics | June 7, 2023, Wednesday // 11:54
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Deputy PM Mariya Gabriel accepted the post of Foreign Minister from Ivan Kondov Gabriel (left) and Kondov (right)

At a ceremony this morning, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel accepted the position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Acting Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov.

"All together we must defend the place and role of our country in the EU and in the world. Let's turn challenges into opportunities," said Gabriel during the ceremony.

"I am extremely happy to have the honor of welcoming such a proven professional and expert as Mariya Gabriel, who would be the most suitable for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs", said Ivan Kondov.

Mariya Gabriel thanked Ivan Kondov for the fruitful conversation and added that she will consult and rely on the experience of the diplomats in the department.

"It is an honor for me to be able to rely on your expertise, experience and your desire to help", said the Deputy PM.

Yesterday, the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet was voted in. Read more about it here.

