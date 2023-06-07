Bulgaria: Deputy PM Mariya Gabriel accepted the post of Foreign Minister from Ivan Kondov
At a ceremony this morning, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel accepted the position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the Acting Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov.
"All together we must defend the place and role of our country in the EU and in the world. Let's turn challenges into opportunities," said Gabriel during the ceremony.
"I am extremely happy to have the honor of welcoming such a proven professional and expert as Mariya Gabriel, who would be the most suitable for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs", said Ivan Kondov.
Mariya Gabriel thanked Ivan Kondov for the fruitful conversation and added that she will consult and rely on the experience of the diplomats in the department.
"It is an honor for me to be able to rely on your expertise, experience and your desire to help", said the Deputy PM.
Yesterday, the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet was voted in. Read more about it here.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Greek Media: Bulgaria has requested Greek Aircraft to Protect its Skies
- » New Defense Minister believes it is Extremely Important for Bulgaria to provide Military Aid to Ukraine
- » Bulgaria: Delyan Peevski became a Member of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs
- » Bulgaria’s Parliament rejected a Proposal to Terminate the Defense Cooperation Agreement with the US
- » "Vazrazhdane" admits that Bulgaria will Accept the Euro and wants to Postpone it As Long as Possible
- » Survey: 53% of Bulgarians expect Conflicts in the Work of the New Cabinet