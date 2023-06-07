Earthquake with Magnitude above 5 in Romania, also felt in Hungary
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale was registered in Romania, announced the National Institute of Geophysics. The epicenter is in Banat, Arad County, at a depth of 6.4 kilometers. The tremor was felt most strongly in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Hunedoara.
Aftershocks are possible, informed the director of the institute - Constantin Ionescu.
"It was very, very loud and lasted for about ten seconds," said viewers of Digi24 TV, BTA reported.
The earthquake was also felt in Hungary, according to information in Belgrade.
So far, there are no reports of material damage or casualties.
In the past month, several earthquakes occurred in the seismic zone of Banat, with the epicenter in Arad County. The first one was recorded on May 23, and new tremors followed in the following days.
