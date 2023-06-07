COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 77 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Seventy-seven new cases of infected with coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Two people with confirmed coronavirus infection have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The data is similar to that of a week ago. Then the newly infected were 100 and one death was registered.

The 77 new cases were identified from 2,123 tests (3.63 percent were positive). Nearly 65 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,308,003. They were established by 11,246,006 tests (11.63 percent were positive).

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus reached 38,399.

Active cases are 1,939, down slightly from 1,967 a week ago.

There are 230 people hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 31 of them in intensive care units. These indicators are slightly lower than a week ago, when 245 people were in hospital, 33 of them in intensive care.

There were 22 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours. Nearly 82 percent were not vaccinated.

61 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,267,665.

In the last 24 hours, 13 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria has reached 4,612,917.

2,077,680 people have completed the vaccination course. 945,704 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 73,134 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal