Weather in Bulgaria: Sun in the East, Rain in the West

The minimum temperatures will be from 9°C to 17°C, and the maximum - between 23°C and 28°C, on the sea coast - from 20°C to 22°C.

Sunny weather will prevail with conditions for precipitation in Western Bulgaria, where already before noon in some areas, and after noon in more places, mainly in the mountainous regions, it will rain and thunder. The wind will be weak, in Eastern Bulgaria after noon it will be moderate.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea with scattered high clouds. A light to moderate easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 20°-22°C. The temperature of the sea water is 19°-21°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3 points.

There will be scattered high clouds in the mountains, but in places in the massifs of Western Bulgaria, mainly in the afternoon, it will rain and thunder. A moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast, on the highest peaks - from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 18°C, at 2000 meters - around 11°C.

On Thursday and Friday there will be scattered clouds, around and after noon over Western Bulgaria - cumulus clouds; in some places, with a greater probability on Friday and in the mountainous areas, it will rain and thunder. The wind will be weak, in Eastern Bulgaria on Thursday afternoon - moderate.

During the weekends and on Monday, sunny weather will prevail over the eastern regions, but in Western Bulgaria, and on Sunday and over Central, mainly around and after noon, there will be precipitation and thunderstorms in many places. The probability that the phenomena will be intense in individual places increases.

Temperatures throughout the period will remain unchanged.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology