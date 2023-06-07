Survey: 53% of Bulgarians expect Conflicts in the Work of the New Cabinet

33% of Bulgarians believe that the new government will last half a year or until the local elections.

This is shown by the results of an express survey by "Alpha Research" conducted for the National Television.

A longer life over 1 year is predicted by 24 percent, and up to 1 year - 29%. 16% of respondents expect the mandate to last up to 18 months. Another 14 percent cannot estimate how long the regular government will last.

More than half of the respondents - 53% expect the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet to work with conflicts, 31% assume that the government will handle its duties with understanding, 16% cannot orient themselves in the situation.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg