Survey: 53% of Bulgarians expect Conflicts in the Work of the New Cabinet
33% of Bulgarians believe that the new government will last half a year or until the local elections.
This is shown by the results of an express survey by "Alpha Research" conducted for the National Television.
A longer life over 1 year is predicted by 24 percent, and up to 1 year - 29%. 16% of respondents expect the mandate to last up to 18 months. Another 14 percent cannot estimate how long the regular government will last.
More than half of the respondents - 53% expect the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet to work with conflicts, 31% assume that the government will handle its duties with understanding, 16% cannot orient themselves in the situation.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Greek Media: Bulgaria has requested Greek Aircraft to Protect its Skies
- » New Defense Minister believes it is Extremely Important for Bulgaria to provide Military Aid to Ukraine
- » Bulgaria: Delyan Peevski became a Member of the Commission on Constitutional Affairs
- » Bulgaria’s Parliament rejected a Proposal to Terminate the Defense Cooperation Agreement with the US
- » "Vazrazhdane" admits that Bulgaria will Accept the Euro and wants to Postpone it As Long as Possible
- » Bulgaria: Deputy PM Mariya Gabriel accepted the post of Foreign Minister from Ivan Kondov