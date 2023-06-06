The New Prime Minister of Bulgaria: Who is Nikolay Denkov?

Today, with 132 votes, Nikolay Denkov was elected Prime Minister of Bulgaria. He will be rotating Prime Minister for the first 9 months of the cabinet after which he will be replaced by Mariya Gabriel.

Nikolay Denkov is an academician of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) and a regular member of the European scientific academy "Academia Europaea", a professor and doctor of sciences in physical chemistry. He is a member of the "Physical Sciences Working Group" at the European Space Agency (ESA). He heads the "Active Formulations and Materials" laboratory at the Faculty of Chemistry and Pharmacy of the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski".

According to the 2021 ranking of Stanford University, Academician Denkov is in the top 1% of the world's most influential scientists in his field. His scientific research is in the field of physicochemistry of colloid-dispersed systems, surface-active substances and their numerous applications. He has published more than 180 scientific articles, two of them in the prestigious journal "Nature" and one each in "Nature Physics" and "Nature Communications", as well as 18 reviews.

His works have been cited over 10,000 times in the scientific literature (h-index = 50). He has delivered over 90 lectures at international conferences, conducted over 80 seminars at foreign universities and research institutes. He is the co-author of 12 patents, including six international and four foreign.

He managed more than 45 international projects financed by foreign companies.

He worked as a visiting researcher at the Japan Science Foundation (JRDC), a senior researcher at the Rhone-Poulenc Institute (France), a leading scientist at the Unilever Research Institute (USA). He was a visiting professor at the Engineering School of Industrial Physics and Chemistry ESPCI-Paris and at the University of Lille (France).

Academician Nikolay Denkov has been awarded a number of prestigious awards for his scientific achievements: the Solvay Award of the European Colloid and Interface Society, the Lectureship Award of the Department of Colloids and Interphase Boundaries of the Japanese Chemical Society, the national award "Pythagoras" of the Ministry of Education and Science, etc.

From 2014 to 2016 Academician Nikolay Denkov was the Deputy Minister of Education and Science with portfolios of higher education and European structural funds. In 2016, he resigned due to disagreement with the policy of the then leadership in the Ministry of Education and Culture.

In 2017, he was acting Minister of Education and Science in the government of Ognyan Gerdzhikov. He held the same post in the two caretaker governments of Stefan Yanev in 2021.

He is one of the iconic names that, together with Kiril Petkov and Asen Vaсsilev, created a new party called "We Continue the Change". On December 13, 2021, he was elected Minister of Education and Science in the regular government of Kiril Petkov.

His administration is associated with the continuation of the policy initiated by GERB to increase the average teacher salary.

Before leaving the ministry, he reported that he had kept his promise that the average teacher salary would be 25% higher than the national average.

However, he failed to realize his goals - to elect school principals in a new way, so that subjectivism and their political orientation could be avoided.

The prepared ordinance was challenged in the Supreme Court. Denkov did not meet public support to realize his other goal - to extend the school year and start classes between September 5 and 7.

