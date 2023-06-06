Bulgaria’s President accused the Parties behind the Cabinet of Treason

On the sidelines of the parliament, President Rumen Radev accused the parties behind the "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet of treason.

"I hope the government does not betray the national interests, as the leaders of the coalition betrayed their voters," said Radev, who a week ago insisted that the second management mandate should not be implemented.

He added that the joint actions of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and GERB made the elections meaningless. "'We Continue the Change' ruined the state while they ruled and will finish it, and today Mr. Borissov is giving them all the power", the president said.

"'We Continue the Change' used to say that GERB is the mafia and should be erased from Bulgarian politics, but today they share their power with it. 'Democratic Bulgaria' led its voters on a crusade against Boyko Borissov, and today they are asking him for favor and blessing", Rumen Radev said. He added that the two largest groups have won at the expense of voters and democracy

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg