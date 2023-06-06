Asen Vassilev: Within 2 weeks Bulgaria will have a Draft Budget 2023 with a 3% Deficit
Asen Vassilev, the nominee for Minister of Finance in the Denkov-Gabriel cabinet, said that if the government is voted in today, work on Budget 2023 will begin tomorrow.
"We will withdraw the current version of the budget and I hope that within 10 days - 2 weeks we will have a version of the budget with a 3% deficit," he said.
According to Vassilev, the prospect of Bulgaria joining the Eurozone in 2025 is still realistic. He added that shrinking the deficit to 3 percent could happen with changes in revenue and spending policies.
