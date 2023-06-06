Asen Vassilev: Within 2 weeks Bulgaria will have a Draft Budget 2023 with a 3% Deficit

Business » FINANCE | June 6, 2023, Tuesday // 13:08
Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev: Within 2 weeks Bulgaria will have a Draft Budget 2023 with a 3% Deficit Assen Vassilev

Asen Vassilev, the nominee for Minister of Finance in the Denkov-Gabriel cabinet, said that if the government is voted in today, work on Budget 2023 will begin tomorrow.

"We will withdraw the current version of the budget and I hope that within 10 days - 2 weeks we will have a version of the budget with a 3% deficit," he said.

According to Vassilev, the prospect of Bulgaria joining the Eurozone in 2025 is still realistic. He added that shrinking the deficit to 3 percent could happen with changes in revenue and spending policies.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vassilev, budget, deficit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria