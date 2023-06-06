Iran has developed a Hypersonic Missile

June 6, 2023
Bulgaria: Iran has developed a Hypersonic Missile

Iran demonstrated today its first domestically produced hypersonic missile, the governmental IRNA news agency reported. The announcement is expected to heighten Western concerns about Tehran's missile capabilities.

Iranian media published a photo of the missile, dubbed Fatah, from a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and senior military officials.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound in a complex trajectory that makes them difficult to intercept, Reuters noted.

