Kiril Petkov will give up his Immunity after a Commission is formed in the National Assembly

Politics | June 6, 2023, Tuesday // 10:47
Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov will give up his Immunity after a Commission is formed in the National Assembly Kiril Petkov

Kiril Petkov, whose immunity the prosecutor's office requested today, published his position on his Facebook profile, in which he stated that "I will wait for a commission to be formed and work in the National Assembly, before which all the facts and evidence will be presented so that all Bulgarians can see clearly and vividly how the Bulgarian prosecutor's office is used for political pressure".

"The day BEFORE the commission makes its decision, I will voluntarily give up my immunity because I know I have nothing to fear," he wrote.

