COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 113 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 113. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal. 2,690 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.2 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 224 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 28 are in intensive care units. There are 46 new hospital admissions. 145 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,267,604. There are currently 1,925 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 22 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,904 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign. A total of 38,397 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,307,926 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal