Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm Today

The maximum temperatures today will be in the interval from 23°C to 28°C, and there will be once again rain and thunder in the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria. In the rest of the country it will be sunny with weak to moderate east wind.

The mountains will offer good conditions for tourism today - with moderate southeast wind and afternoon rainfall mainly in the massifs of Western Bulgaria.

It will be sunny on the Black Sea, with light east wind and maximum temperatures from 21°C to 23°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points and the temperature of the sea water: 20°-21°C.

There will be rainfall and thunderstorms in the western parts of the Balkan Peninsula, the Apennines, as well as in many areas of Central and Eastern Europe.

In the coming days, sunny weather will prevail in Bulgaria. On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be rainfall mainly in the mountainous regions, but at the end of the week, rainfall and thunder are expected again in many places.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology