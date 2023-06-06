The EC Plans to Extend the Ban of Imports of Ukrainian Wheat to Bulgaria and 4 more countries

The European Commission plans to extend until September 15th the term of the prohibition of imports of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

This was announced by Polish Minister of Agriculture Robert Telus, quoted by Reuters. The date of September 15 is contained in a draft regulation of the European Commission, which Telus hopes to take effect today.

A spokesman for the European Commission only announced that the decision has not yet been made.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski insisted that commission chairman Ursula von der Layen eliminated all restrictions on the imports of Ukrainian cereals into the European Union.

