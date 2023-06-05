Survey: 52% of Bulgarians would Vote "for" the "Denkov-Gabriel" Cabinet

52% of Bulgarians would vote "for" the "Denkov-Gabriel" government. This is indicated by the express nationally representative survey of "Alpha Research", made for the Bulgarian National Television.

Respondents answered the question: "If you were a member of parliament, how would you vote in the plenary hall for the election of the Denkov-Gabriel government?"

52% would support it, 35% would vote "against" and 13% would vote "abstain".

The survey was conducted on June 5, 2023. 400 adult citizens from all over the country were surveyed through a direct standardized telephone interview.

/Alpha Research, Bulgarian National Television