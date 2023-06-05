Survey: 52% of Bulgarians would Vote "for" the "Denkov-Gabriel" Cabinet

Politics | June 5, 2023, Monday // 18:35
Bulgaria: Survey: 52% of Bulgarians would Vote "for" the "Denkov-Gabriel" Cabinet

52% of Bulgarians would vote "for" the "Denkov-Gabriel" government. This is indicated by the express nationally representative survey of "Alpha Research", made for the Bulgarian National Television.

Respondents answered the question: "If you were a member of parliament, how would you vote in the plenary hall for the election of the Denkov-Gabriel government?"

52% would support it, 35% would vote "against" and 13% would vote "abstain".

The survey was conducted on June 5, 2023. 400 adult citizens from all over the country were surveyed through a direct standardized telephone interview.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Alpha Research, Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denkov, Gabriel, Cabinet, Bulgarians
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria