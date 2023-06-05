“We Continue the Change” urge Boyko Borissov to Voluntarily give up his Immunity

"We Continue the Change" calls on Boyko Borissov to voluntarily give up his immunity, announced in Yambol the deputy chairman of the WCC-DB parliamentary group Miroslav Ivanov.

According to him, Boyko Borissov's immunity should not become a guarantee for the formation of a regular cabinet:

"The 'Denkov-Gabriel' cabinet must be voted in the National Assembly in order to start the important changes in the state. Our official position is that we call on Mr. Borissov to give up immunity, as there is enormous tension in society and doubt, that he participated in some or other criminal acts. I believe that this should be made clear to the Bulgarian citizens and there should be an objective investigation. With this prosecutor's office, I doubt that an objective investigation is possible, because the 'Barcelonagate' case has been known since 2020, it's not from yesterday. Why did Geshev just now decide to file a complaint against Delyan Dobrev, against Boyko Borissov? Obviously, this is the result of opportunistic behavior, not compliance with the law," he also said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg