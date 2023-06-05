Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor requested the immunity of Two MPs from "Vazrazhdane"

Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev submitted to the registry of the 49th National Assembly a request to lift the immunity of two deputies from the pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane" party - Angel Georgiev and Veselin Veshev, announced the prosecutor's office.

The initials in the press release of the two people's representatives are V.V. and A.G., responding specifically to Georgiev and Veshev.

An indictment has been filed against the two in the Sofia District Court for crimes committed by each of them - causing bodily harm and resisting authority.

By a decision of the court dated December 9, 2021, the criminal proceedings in the case were suspended, as Georgiev was elected as a representative in the 47th National Assembly, and Veshev was elected as a municipal councilor (in Varna).

By decision of August 16, 2022 of the same court panel, the criminal proceedings in the case were not resumed.

The court's reasons are that, although after the dissolution of the 47th National Assembly on August 2, Georgiev lost the grounds for suspending the criminal proceedings, it did not for Veshev, since at that moment he was still a person with immunity, and in order to clarify the factual situation and properly examine the case, it must be heard with the participation of the two defendants.

The two have immunity after being elected as MPs in the last parliamentary elections.

