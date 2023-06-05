Bulgaria: Reactions of the Political Parties regarding the “Denkov-Gabriel” Cabinet

Will there be a regular government? GERB-SDS have 69 deputies, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" - 63, or 132 in total. Thus, the two largest coalitions secure a majority according to their previously declared intentions.

At the extraordinary meeting tomorrow, the National Assembly will discuss and vote on the proposed draft cabinet with first rotating prime minister Nikolay Denkov.

"He will present the candidates for ministers and the structure of the cabinet and will make or not state a respective political address, declaration, management priorities. After which there is an opportunity for debate. I think that there is a declared political majority, so here the question is of a decision and of what we will see on the panel," commented the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov.

"There is no obstacle to voting in an extraordinary session. I think that we have been waiting for a regular government for a long time, so convening an extraordinary one is justified," said Nikola Minchev, the deputy chairman of the National Assembly.

"We have been waiting for a regular government for a long time - well, for 2 years, we had 1 regular government, let's hope that what will be voted on tomorrow will be more successful," Zhelyazkov added.

The political party "Vazrazhdane" is preparing a protest.

"Out of 20 ministers - 14, or 70%, are connected to the USA. Those who voted for WCC-DB - are you satisfied with your vote? Those who voted for GERB - are you also satisfied with your vote?" asked the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov.

It became clear that "There Is Such a People" (TISP) will vote against the cabinet.

"We are experiencing perhaps the most immoral government being offered in the history of Bulgaria. On one side are WCC and DB, who have revealed themselves as people for whom laws and morality do not apply. On the other side are GERB and DPS, who will carry the same moral guilt, because they give themselves the blessing for such type of management", commented the chairman of the parliamentary group of TISP Toshko Yordanov.

DPS and BSP today refrained from comment.

/Bulgarian National Television