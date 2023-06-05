Bulgaria’s Parliament will Vote on the "Denkov-Gabriel" Cabinet tomorrow

The head of state Rumen Radev has issued a decree for the voting of the proposed WCC-DB cabinet, and the speaker of the National Assembly has scheduled an extraordinary meeting for tomorrow.

"On the basis of Article 99, par. 4 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria, I propose to the 49th National Assembly to elect Nikolay Denkov Denkov as Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria," the announcement reads, indicating that the decree was issued today, June 5, 2023.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov convenes an extraordinary session of the Parliament on June 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The order is based on Art. 78, item 1 of the Constitution.

Three items are included in the agenda - election of the Prime Minister, adoption of the structure of the Council of Ministers and election of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Earlier today, the candidate for Prime Minister of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) Acad. Nikolay Denkov returned to President Rumen Radev the completed second exploratory mandate to form a government.

