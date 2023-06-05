Bulgaria: Denkov returned to the President the Completed Second Mandate for Forming a Government

The candidate for Prime Minister of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) Acad. Nikolay Denkov returned to President Rumen Radev the completed second exploratory mandate to form a government.

Nikolay Denkov and the candidate for Prime Minister of GERB-SDS, Mariya Gabriel, will be Prime Ministers on a rotating basis - during the first nine months of the administration, Acad. Denkov will be Prime Minister, and Gabriel - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. After that, again for nine months, the Prime Minister will be Mariya Gabriel, and Acad. Nikolay Denkov will be the Deputy Prime Minister.

On Friday, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and GERB-SDS officially presented the names of the ministers in the draft cabinet for the second term.

The proposed Council of Ministers is composed of:

Nikolay Denkov - rotating prime minister for the first nine months

Mariya Gabriel – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, rotating Prime Minister for the second nine months

Asen Vassilev – Minister of Finance

Kalin Stoyanov - Minister of Internal Affairs

Todor Tagarev - Minister of Defense

Julian Popov - Minister of Environment and Water and Chairman of the Advisory Council for the European Green Deal

Rumen Radev - Minister of Energy

Andrey Tsekov - Minister of Regional Development and Public Works

Kiril Vatev - Minister of Agriculture and Food

Bogdan Bogdanov - Minister of Economy and Industry

Milena Stoycheva - Minister of Innovation and Growth

Ivanka Shalapatova - Minister of Labor and Social Policy

Atanas Slavov - Minister of Justice

Prof. Galin Tsokov - Minister of Education and Science

Krastyu Krastev – Minister of Culture

Georgi Gvozdeikov - Minister of Transport and Communications

Prof. Hristo Hinkov - Minister of Health

Zaritsa Dinkova - Minister of Tourism

Alexander Yolovski - Minister of e-Government

Dimitar Iliev - Minister of Youth and Sports

On May 29, President Rumen Radev handed over the second exploratory mandate for forming a government to the WCC-DB candidate for Prime Minister Acad. Nikolay Denkov. Then the head of state called on WCC-DB to reconsider the expediency of this mandate, which, according to him, has already been discredited. A few days later in Ankara, where he attended the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rumen Radev expressed hope that the next regular government would follow the course set by the caretaker cabinet.

Nikolay Denkov: We all need to calm the situation down so that people know that the cabinet, the National Assembly and the presidential institution work together

"I think we all need to calm the situation so that people know that the cabinet, the National Assembly and the presidential institution are working together so that the country can develop for the benefit of people and businesses". This was said by the Prime Minister candidate from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Nikolay Denkov.

"What we expect is that you issue a decree, it will be voted on in the National Assembly, if it gathers a majority, and then we will smoothly transfer power, as required by the Constitution", Denkov pointed out

"As soon as possible, I will issue a decree to submit your proposal to the National Assembly, where it will be voted on by the people's elected representatives," said the Head of State, Rumen Radev.

"Bulgaria needs institutions and politicians who are actually led by the Bulgarian people, who work for security, justice and against corruption, as expected by all respectable Bulgarian citizens. To strengthen the sovereignty of the country and work to deepen our European integration", said Radev.

"In the shortest possible time, a normal budget should be created, without this absurd deficit, and it should reflect the current situation". This is what the nominee for Prime Minister told journalists after returning the completed second mandate to form a government.

If today the president issues a decree to form a government, I will call a meeting of the parliament tomorrow, said Rosen Zhelyazkov

"If the president issues a decree today, I will call a meeting tomorrow". This was stated by the speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament.

"The procedure is simple - the candidate for prime minister is introduced, and he presents the candidates for ministers and the structure of the cabinet", Zhelyazkov said. According to him, the prime minister-candidate can make a political address and declaration or present the cabinet's priorities, after which there is an opportunity for a debate and the votes are held - for the prime minister, for the structure of the cabinet and for the staff, specified Zhelyazkov.

When asked if he is optimistic that the regular cabinet will be supported in the plenary hall, the speaker of the National Assembly said that it has a declared political majority. Zhelyazkov expressed hope that the future regular government will be more successful than the last one in the past two years.

"I think that we have been waiting for a regular government for a long time, so the convening of an extraordinary meeting is justified", Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev also commented to journalists on the sidelines of the parliament.

