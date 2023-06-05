Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor: My Goal from now on is Real Judicial Reform
"A totalitarian coup is taking place in the judiciary, the separation of powers is not respected. They want to subjugate prosecutors, judges and investigators to illegitimate oligarchic interests. At the moment they want the judicial system, soon they will also want the president, who they now call different names. I and my colleagues will continue to work with our Euro-Atlantic partners, protecting Bulgarian sovereignty. The goal of my colleagues from now on is real judicial reform. I have made my choice and I will not remain silent," Ivan Geshev said at today's extraordinary session of the SJC.
The Supreme Judicial Council is discussing the second request for the removal of the Prosecutor General. According to Geshev, the attack against him came from the GERB party.
"I will not give up, neither I nor the honest Bulgarian magistrates, from this mission. Only deeds matter, words that we clearly see have become devalued. If there is no end to the conquered country, there will be no end to this insolence", added Ivan Geshev.
He denied claims that the prosecution was omnipotent.
/Bulgarian National Television
