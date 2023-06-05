Bulgarian PM Galab Donev summed up the Mandate of the Caretaker Cabinet

Acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Galab Donev, reported on the work done by the caretaker cabinet at an open extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.

At it, Donev presented a report on the results of the work of the caretaker cabinet in the period February 3 - June 5, 2023.

"It was an exhausting 10 months", commented the Prime Minister. According to him, his cabinet returned the decision-making center to where it belongs - in Bulgaria. "Don't squash the people", he urged, referring to the next government.

"Accountability is a basic principle of good governance, unfortunately, this requirement is neglected", said Donev. He added that such a report has not been made by a regular government since 2009.

According to him, the elections in April were peaceful and transparent. "The Ministry of Internal Affairs successfully dealt with the phenomenon of vote buying", stated the PM.

He gave as an example the measures to fight inflation and to guarantee food security. "Inflation decreased between September and March", reported Donev.

"An Easter supplement was paid for 1,002,000 pensioners in the amount of BGN 70" (EUR 35), Donev added. He also reported significant investment growth and emphasized on the work done by the Cabinet in the energy sector.

"Around 31,000 illegal border crossing attempts by migrants have been prevented while migration pressures has increased by 30% since the start of the year, compared to the same period last year".

Donev also reported on what was done by the cabinet so that the state could actually have emergency medical aid by air.

The last cabinet report was in January 2023.

/Bulgarian National Television