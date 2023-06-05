COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 20 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours are 20, there are no deaths, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

They were determined using 426 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 4.69%. 75% of confirmed new cases are unvaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 1 person was cured, bringing the number of cured people to 1,267,459 out of a total of 1,307,813. The total number of deaths due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 38,392, active cases were 1,962. 240 of them are currently hospitalized, including 30 in intensive care units.

The number of new arrivals in hospitals for the last 24 hours is 6, and none of them have been vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 3 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. In total, 4,612,882 doses of vaccine were administered in Bulgaria. There are 2,077,674 people with a completed vaccination cycle, 945,675 of them received a booster dose, and 73,105 received a second booster.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal