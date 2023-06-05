Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny and increasingly Warm Temperatures this week

Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny and increasingly Warm Temperatures this week

The minimum temperatures today will be between 11°C and 15°C, along the Black Sea - up to 17-18°C, and the maximum - from 23°C to 28°C, in Sofia - around 23°C. The wind will be weak, in the eastern regions - to moderate easterly breeze. Sunny weather will prevail.

Mainly in Western Bulgaria in the afternoon there will be rain and thunder. In the mountainous north-western regions, the precipitation will be intense and there, a warning of the first degree - code yellow - remains in force.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea. It will blow to moderate wind from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 25°C. The temperature of the sea water is 20°-22°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains in Western Bulgaria, the cloudiness will be significant, mainly in the afternoon hours with rain showers, in some places - accompanied by thunder. Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains to the east. A light wind will blow from the south-southeast.

In the coming days, sunny weather will prevail, with a higher probability of isolated precipitation on Tuesday in the southwestern regions and on Friday in Western Bulgaria. Temperatures will rise and on Thursday the maximum will be between 25°C and 30°C.

National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

