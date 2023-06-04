Bulgarian Police detained 43 Illegal Migrants in Sofia

Crime | June 4, 2023, Sunday // 14:52
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police detained 43 Illegal Migrants in Sofia @BNT

Bulgarian police officers detained 43 foreign citizens and two Bulgarians today. The Bulgarians were using a truck to transport the migrants.

During the subsequent inspection, 43 men were found in the cargo compartment - foreign citizens, without identity documents, according to their words - from Afghanistan. Six of them were transported to a hospital for examination.

With a police order, the driver and his companion, Bulgarian citizens, both known to the law enforcement authorities, were detained for up to 24 hours.

The investigation of the case is ongoing.

/Bulgarian National Television

