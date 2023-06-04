Bulgarian Police detained 43 Illegal Migrants in Sofia

Bulgarian police officers detained 43 foreign citizens and two Bulgarians today. The Bulgarians were using a truck to transport the migrants.

During the subsequent inspection, 43 men were found in the cargo compartment - foreign citizens, without identity documents, according to their words - from Afghanistan. Six of them were transported to a hospital for examination.

With a police order, the driver and his companion, Bulgarian citizens, both known to the law enforcement authorities, were detained for up to 24 hours.

The investigation of the case is ongoing.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television