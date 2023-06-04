Day 466 of the Invasion of Ukraine: At least 20 Injured after Russian Attack in Dnipro

Day 466 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Last night, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. 20 people are reported injured after a Russian airstrike in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

A video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows rescuers searching through the remains of a two-story building in Dnipro.

According to regional governor Serhiy Lisak, there are 5 children among the injured, and the condition of three boys is assessed as serious. A total of 17 of the victims were taken to hospital. After the attack, fires broke out in Dnipro, adds Lisak.

Explosions were also heard over the capital Kyiv, where air defense systems were activated again. Explosions were also reported in other parts of Ukraine on Saturday. Officials in Sumy, in the north, recorded 87 explosions as a result of Russian shelling. There is talk of injuries and destruction of infrastructure. More than ten explosions were also reported in the Russian-occupied southern cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol, but without details. In Russia itself, officials said earlier yesterday that two more people had been killed in new attacks in the border region of Belgorod.

In an interview with the American newspaper "Wall Street Journal", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to launch a counteroffensive to regain the territories occupied by Russia. According to him, the counteroffensive can be carried out "in completely different ways". At the same time, authorities in the country began inspections of bomb shelters after reports that many were inaccessible or unusable.

Five drones were shot down and four others were silenced by means of radio-electronic warfare and did not reach their targets in the town of Dzhankoi on the Crimean Peninsula, wrote today Sergei Aksyonov, Prime Minister of Crimea, on his Telegram channel.

There were no victims in the attack, but windows of three residential buildings and two cars in Dzhankoi were broken, Aksyonov informed. He also reported that an unexploded drone was found on private property in Dzhankoi, forcing the evacuation of 50 local residents to a temporary accommodation center.

Reuters notes that it cannot confirm the information from other sources.

Shelling by Ukrainian forces on Russia's Belgorod region continued overnight after two people were killed in shelling the previous night and thousands of children from the region were evacuated far from the border, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said today, according to Reuters.

"Last night was quite restless," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that Shebekinsky and Volokonovsky Districts suffered heavy damage from artillery shelling last night.

More than 4,000 people have been evacuated to temporary accommodation centers in the region, which borders Ukraine to the south and west, Gladkov added.

Yesterday, the governor escorted nearly 600 children evacuated from the Shebekinsky and Grayvoron districts to the cities of Yaroslavl and Kaluga. "The children from Shebekino are very worried about their hometown," said Gladkov and added: "When I wanted to leave, they stopped me and started asking me questions anxiously."

The border town of Shebekino, with about 40,000 inhabitants, as well as other settlements in the Belgorod region, have recently come under constant Ukrainian attacks. Gladkov told Russian media that the district was now living in "de facto war conditions".

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force, quoted by AFP, said an airport near the city of Kropyvnytskyi, central Ukraine, had been hit by a Russian strike.

"Six missiles and five attack drones were fired by Russian forces," Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on television. "Four of the six missiles were shot down by air defenses, and the remaining two hit the airport near the city of Kropyvnytskyi," the spokesman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to any contacts that would allow peaceful means to achieve the goals of the war, but "the West does not provide such an opportunity." This was stated by the press secretary of the president, Dmitry Peskov, in an interview, a fragment of which was published on Telegram, TASS and Nova TV reported.

"President Putin was, is and will be open to any contacts in order to achieve the fulfillment of our tasks by means other than the SVO (special military operation). If possible, that would be preferable," the Kremlin spokesman said, noting "the French president Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders."

At the same time, he emphasized that "the countries of the collective West currently leave Russia no other choice".

This is how Peskov commented on the publications about France's proposal to hold a peace summit for Ukraine in Paris.

"Now Ukraine is actually an instrument of the conflict. The conflict has really become wider, the collective West is waging a combined war against our country," the Kremlin spokesman said.

As for France, as Peskov noted, "it has de facto become a participant in the conflict on the side of Kyiv and cannot claim the role of moderator in the Ukrainian settlement."

